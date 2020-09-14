Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2020 | 10:05
Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki's financial reporting in 2021

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14.9.2020 AT 11:00

Huhtamaki's financial reporting in 2021

In 2021, Huhtamaki will publish financial information as follows:

Results 2020February 11
Annual Report 2020Week commencing March 1
Interim Report, January 1 - March 31, 2021April 22
Half-yearly Report, January 1 - June 30, 2021July 22
Interim Report, January 1 - September 30, 2021October 21

Huhtamaki observes a silent period prior to the publication of financial information. Silent period before publication of Results 2020 is four weeks. Silent period before publication of half-yearly report and interim reports starts on the last day of the reporting period in question.

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:
Calle Loikkanen, Head of Financial Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 686 7125

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a key global player in sustainable food-on-the-go and food-on-the shelf packaging solutions. Our innovative products help billions of consumers around the world make responsible lifestyle choices every day. Today, packaging plays a significant role in food safety and convenience. We are committed to making packaging more circular and we embed sustainability in everything we do. We are focused on achieving carbon neutral production and having all our products designed to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 35 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our 18,800 employees are working to deliver smart next generation packaging. Our 2019 net sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. Huhtamaki Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about our Sustainability Action Plan and our ambition at www.huhtamaki.com.

