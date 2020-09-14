The following bond loans issued by Swedbank Hypotek AB will have a new last trading date. ISIN New Last Trading Day ---------------------------------- SE0007525639 2020-12-16 ---------------------------------- SE0007525647 2021-09-15 ---------------------------------- SE0009580103 2021-09-15 ---------------------------------- SE0007525654 2022-06-15 ---------------------------------- SE0010133207 2023-03-15 ---------------------------------- SE0011167782 2023-03-15 ---------------------------------- SE0011089622 2023-12-20 ---------------------------------- SE0012142206 2024-09-18 ---------------------------------- SE0013050630 2024-09-18 ---------------------------------- SE0013546066 2025-06-18 ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050