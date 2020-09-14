The following bond loans issued by Länsförsäkringar Hypotek AB (publ) will have a new last trading date. ISIN New Last Trading Day ---------------------------------- SE0006543328 2021-09-15 ---------------------------------- SE0007278429 2022-09-21 ---------------------------------- SE0009190390 2023-09-20 ---------------------------------- SE0005794922 2023-11-13 ---------------------------------- SE0010298190 2024-09-18 ---------------------------------- SE0011309244 2025-09-17 ---------------------------------- SE0012324341 2026-09-16 ---------------------------------- SE0014694659 2027-09-15 ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Nasdaq Stockholm AB