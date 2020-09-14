The rotomolding powders market is expected to grow by USD 13.40 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The storage tank is the largest application segment for rotomolding powders. Over the years, the growth in residential and commercial infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and South Africa has significantly increased the demand for construction tanks. Besides, advances in technology, material, and machinery have increased the application areas of rotomolding powders. Moreover, the easy availability of rotomolding powders has further increased their use in storage tank applications. These factors are driving the growth of the global rotomolding powders market.

As per Technavio, the rising use of rotomolding powder owing to its excellent properties and advantages will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Rotomolding Powders Market: Rising Use of Rotomolding Powder Owing to its Excellent Properties and Advantages

Rotomolding powders are widely used in various applications owing to their various properties such as UV-resistance and flame-retardant properties. They can be easily manufactured with limited resources and the rotomolding process is environmentally friendly compared to other methods. Rotomolding powders also impart properties such as high-stress resistance, weather resistance, improved flow, toughness, improved wall thickness, and impact resistance. Many such benefits are increasing the application areas of rotomolding powders, which is fueling market growth.

"The growing demand for rotomolding powder owing to its easy manufacturability and increasing demand from the automotive industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Rotomolding Powders Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the rotomolding powders market by Material (Polyethylene, PVC plastisol, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the rotomolding powders market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increased demand for plastic cases to manufacture medical equipment.

