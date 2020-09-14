TRONICS: THE ANNUAL COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TRONICS WILL BE HELD SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 (by videoconference)

Grenoble, France and Dallas TX, USA - September 14, 2020 - Tronics Microsystems, a TDK Group company that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications, announces the holding of its Combined Shareholders' Meeting on September 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

In view of the exceptional situation of the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided that shareholders (and other persons entitled to attend) may be present by videoconference.

The convening notice published on September 14, 2020 in the BALO, available on the Company's website www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/fr/ (only in French), provides all the useful information on the progress of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting on September 29, 2020 and the terms of shareholder participation.

Voting methods

It is specified that shareholders will be able to follow the presentation of the management thanks to the videoconference and will be able to ask their questions via the web platform during the Questions / Answers session. On the other hand, Internet voting in session will not be possible.

Shareholders are therefore invited to give preference to voting by correspondence or by proxy and sending their form electronically to the following address: investors@tronicsgroup.com according to the terms indicated in the convening notice.

Terms of participation by videoconference

The site chosen for setting up videoconferencing is as follows: https://tdk-electronics.webex.com. Shareholders wishing to participate in the General Meeting by videoconference must make an express written request to the following email address: investors@tronicsgroup.com. Upon receipt of this written request, specific access codes will be communicated to them by the Company.

Provision of documents

The documents that must be made available to shareholders within the framework of the Annual Shareholder Meeting will be posted on the Company's website, section Investors / General Meetings, https://www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/en/shareholders-meetings.html.

The organizational arrangements of the Assembly could change depending on health imperatives and any emergency legislative measures that could be adopted in this regard. Shareholders are therefore invited to regularly consult the "General Meeting" section on the Company's website https://www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/en/shareholders-meetings.html.

-----

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation in English of the formissued in French for the purpose of participating to the General Meeting. It is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking users. This document includes information specifically required by French Law. It should be read and construed in accordance with the same document issued in French language, and as per French Law. The document in French language shall prevail in case of any discrepancy

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronics Microsystems is a division of TDK's Temperature & Pressure Sensors Business Group that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications. Addressing high-growth markets relying on increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, the company provides custom and standard products especially to the industrial, aeronautics, security, and medical markets. Founded in 1997, Tronics is located in Crolles, near Grenoble (France) and in Dallas, Texas (United States), and has around 100 employees, most of them engineers and scientists. Following a tender offer ending January 2017, TDK Electronics AG now holds 74 percent of Tronics' shares.

* ISIN code: FR0004175099 ALTRO

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2020, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 107,000 people worldwide.

TRONICS CONTACT

Vincent Gaff

Director, Marketing & Business Development

Phone: 00 33 4 76 97 29 50

info@tronicsgroup.com



For more information: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/en/





------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lWhylJ1sZm+WmWpqYZpmmpeVmmdklJLFbJaWxmNpl5aVbJ5jxmiXapecZm9lnm1n

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64981-tronics_convocation-agm_29092020_en-vf.pdf