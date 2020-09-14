YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Launches Platform for Online Virtual Events

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has developed a new product that is now being offered to companies looking for an innovative way to host online events.

YDreams' Virtual Events Platform ("Platform") is an interactive and customizable virtual environment that can be used to host events for up to 10,000 online participants, concurrently, and hosted across multiple device types and operating systems. The simplicity of our Platform browser-based means users won't need to install any plugins or additional software, making our Platform significantly more user-friendly, when compared to competitive products in the market. The Platform also supports interactive experiences through VR headsets.

"At the onset of the pandemic, we received numerous requests from clients and partners, in the live-events industry, asking for a creative solution for virtual meetings and events. The challenge was making the solution accessible and immersive at the same time, so it was important to go beyond virtual reality. Our Platform brings an alternative, and more interactive, solution to the current conference options. Immersive environments are better for attention retention and offer a natural interface for networking. Even after this health crisis passes, our working behavior has now changed and many big corporations are making remote working permanent. This is the new normal, and we are excited to support this 'normal' with, what our team affectionately calls, a Zoom-killer app." - stated Karina Israel, COO of YDX Innovation.

The initial response has been overwhelmingly positive with many demonstrations already made with companies across North and South America. YDX's research and development team will continue to work on the Platform to create additional integrations and solutions for online immersive tools.

"We are continuing to evolve our virtual events Platform and will include specialized modules for training sessions and business pitches. The business world has accepted the new normal of using online communications and coupled with the inability for non-essential travel, companies need to have a virtual events strategy. At the same time we realize that there is some 'Zoom fatigue' and that's why we are applying our knowledge in gamification and user experience design to enhance the way we can talk to an online group of people and deliver an unmatched experience" - added Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

Click here to see a sneak preview of the Product: https://youtu.be/GFpsvKWXhAQ

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

BEAT Gaming - www.beat.gl - is an industry leading esports company that has organized internationally recognized events such as the Dota 2, Overwatch and PUBG BEAT Invitational. Since its creation, BEAT has organized over 30 professional and semi-pro esports events, which has reached over 40 million viewers globally.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

