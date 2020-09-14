Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce that it exceeded $5 million dollars in transactions within the NetCents platform in August, a 25% increase over July.

"We believe that this record growth in not only of the validates of our sales and marketing strategy with a focus on B2B merchants, but is a strong indication that we are fast becoming the payment platform of choice for cryptocurrency," stated Clayton Moore, Founder & CEO of NetCents Technology. "Our rapid growth coupled with our product advancements indicate that 2020 will be an exceptional year. I'm thrilled to continue building the future of cryptocurrency payments with our team."

The Company continues to experience growth on multiple fronts including B2B payments and merchants globally. In 2020, the Company has been laser focused on streamlining and enhancing the merchant experience to continue to drive mass adoption of cryptocurrency as a payment method. The Company's efforts in making the NetCents interface to look and feel like traditional merchant payment platforms has resulted in merchants quickly onboarding and using the merchant gateway for transactions. The Company has experienced this rapid growth because merchants are finding that NetCents relieves a bottleneck in their payment capabilities. Therefore - new merchants are generating many larger crypto transactions concurrent with completing the onboarding process. Additionally, the automation of the NetCents onboarding process has contributed to the number of accounts that can be onboarded on a monthly basis. This is another contributing factor to the recent growth.

In 2020, the length of time between merchant approval and merchant transacting has dropped significantly, and the Company has witnessed that 20% of merchants are completing a transaction on their first day.

If you would like to start accepting cryptocurrency payments for your company, sign up for a NetCents merchant account: https://net-cents.com/business/register.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

To keep up on the latest - make sure to join the telegram channel http://t.me/NetCents

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63701