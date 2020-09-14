Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis shareholders appoint Virginie Duperat-Vergne as new CFO and member of the Executive Board

Amsterdam, 14 September 2020 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, confirms the appointment of Virginie Duperat-Vergne for the position of Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board.

Virginie Duperat-Vergne was appointed to the Executive Board of Arcadis for a period of four years. Ms. Duperat-Vergne will commence her role of CFO of Arcadis with immediate effect. Her nomination was announced on 28 July 2020.

