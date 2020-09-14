Anzeige
Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis shareholders appoint Virginie Duperat-Vergne as new CFO and member of the Executive Board

Amsterdam, 14 September 2020 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, confirms the appointment of Virginie Duperat-Vergne for the position of Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board.

Virginie Duperat-Vergne was appointed to the Executive Board of Arcadis for a period of four years. Ms. Duperat-Vergne will commence her role of CFO of Arcadis with immediate effect. Her nomination was announced on 28 July 2020.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 5159 9483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • Arcadis shareholders appoint Virginie DuperatVergne as new CFO (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9ff32eb6-cc70-4f11-96f8-5834d2dc0e29)
