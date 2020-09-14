On the top of the new fiscal measure, the Swedish government has also announced that the rebate scheme for rooftop PV, which was originally scheduled to be closed this year, will be continued in 2021. It will only apply to municipalities and enterprises and with a limited budget of 260 million SEK ($29.6 million), however.The Swedish government has announced it will exempt all PV systems up to 500 kW from the payment of tax on electricity generated by renewable energy power generators. Currently, the size limit is 255 kW. "The new limit of 500 kW means that the installations will generally be ...

