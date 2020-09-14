The global manufacturing footprint of Q CELLS has incrementally expanded over the past few years. Today, the company owns the largest single solar module manufacturing plant in the Western Hemisphere - the 1.7 GW facility in Georgia, USA - and has large-scale cell and module manufacturing facilities in South Korea, China, and Malaysia. With 11.3 GW module capacity, Q CELLS has one of the largest and most flexible module manufacturing footprints in the industry, capable of deftly serving all four corners of the globe wherever and whenever demand arises.Strategizing the future path for a global ...

