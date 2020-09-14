At the request of Quartiers Properties AB, equity rights TO3 & TO4 will be traded on First North as from September 15th 2020, Security name: QUARTIERS PROPERTIES TO3 ---------------------------------------- Short name: QUART TO3 ---------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014557856 ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 203500 ---------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO3 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Quartiers Properties AB through cash payment during the period 17 August, 2021 - 31 August, 2021. The subscription price will be the highest of (i) seventy five (75) percent of the volume weighted average price in Quartiers Properties share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a ten (10) banking day period, immediately before (and exclusively) 13 August 2021, and (ii) SEK 3.50 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 17 August, 2021 - 31 August, 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 27 August, 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: QUARTIERS PROPERTIES TO4 ---------------------------------------- Short name: QUART TO4 ---------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014557864 ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 203501 ---------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO3 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Quartiers Properties AB through cash payment during the period 17 Mars, 2022 - 31 Mars, 2022. The subscription price will be the highest of (i) seventy five (75) percent of the volume weighted average price in Quartiers Properties share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a ten (10) banking day period, immediately before (and exclusively) 15 Mars 2022, and (ii) SEK 3.50 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 17 Mars, 2022 - 31 Mars, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 29 Mars, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.