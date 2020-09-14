LeoVegas' subsidiary CasinoGrounds launches new and innovative slot game

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CasinoGrounds streaming platform and community is launching a proprietary slot game together with game developer Relax Gaming. The game has been customised to CasinoGrounds' specifications and includes several functions that are based on CasinoGrounds' extensive experience and knowledge that has been accumulated through its community of slot enthusiasts. The name of the game is Iron Bank and will be offered to all operators in Relax Gaming's network.

"We have long thought about creating our own game, and we have now passed a major milestone in this respect," comments Tobias Svensen, CEO of CasinoGrounds. "The game is unique and will stand out in comparison with other titles released in 2020. We are proud to have succeeded with our vision to bring in streaming elements to an individual slot game. It is a game that has been created by dedicated slot players, and we are eagerly looking forward to sharing it with our fans. You can follow our streamers on CasinoGrounds.com for the latest in the casino world and the game's journey to go live."

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO of the LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group comments: "CasinoGrounds continues to deliver on its growth strategy and is showing with this that they are innovative leaders in their niche. Streamed video content is growing ever-larger, and CasinoGrounds' leading position combined with their addition of an additional revenue stream to their business is exciting for their continued development. It will be extremely interesting to watch how this game is received, and after having tested it myself I am convinced it will be a success. Great praise to everyone at CasinoGrounds!"

LeoVegas is the majority owner of CasinoGrounds with a 51% stake. The game will be launched during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Casinogrounds

The company operates www.casinogrounds.com, a platform for casino streaming with an active and social casino forum. CasinoGrounds is the industry's largest platform for streamed content focusing on casino and cooperates both with operators and game manufacturers in the industry. CasinoGrounds has created a new forum in which people interested in casino games watch others play casino games via YouTube and Twitch.

About Leovegas Mobile Gaming Group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

