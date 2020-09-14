Else Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition and KeHE Distributors Sign Distribution Agreement to Bring Novel Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition Product to US Retailers

KeHe to begin retail distribution of Else Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition on the US West Coast in Q4-2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Else Nutrition Holdings (TSXV:BABY)(OTCQX:BABYF)(FSE:0YL) ("Else" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that as part of its efforts to make its novel, plant-based toddler nutrition products accessible to families across North America, that it has officially signed a distribution agreement with KeHE Distributors. KeHE has nearly 70 years of experience servicing store owners and today has a network of over 16 distribution centers across North America. KeHE is one of the largest and most well regarded national fresh, natural and organic and specialty food distributors in North America. This agreement will open distribution of Else's ground breaking plant based toddler nutrition products to thousands of store shelves in the United States. Distribution of Else's first product, Plant-based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, will commence in October 2020 from KeHE's California Oregon distribution centers.

"From the early days of our journey our singular focus has been to deliver to families a healthy, nutritious alternative to dairy based formulas for babies and toddlers. Distribution through KeHE means that our products will soon be available to customers at their favorite stores across America. This marks a major step in distribution, and we are thrilled to be working with a real leader in natural foods distribution. KeHE and Else align perfectly, as we both share a passion for healthy eating and sustainable," said Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else.

With over 16 distribution centers, and 5,500 employees across North America, KeHE serves over 30,000 retail outlets. An employee-owned, B Corp-certified company, KeHE supplies natural food stores, supermarket chains, independent grocery stores and other specialty retailers across North America through its distribution centers.

Else Nutrition's Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers & Babies (12+ mo.) is now available for order on Else's e-store at elsenutrition.com.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan.

The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly traded company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

For additional information, contact:

Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: hamutaly@elsenutrition.com

P: +972(0)3-6445095

Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: sokhiep@elsenutrition.com

P: 604-603-7787

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for starting retail rollout with KeHE distributors in Q4, or the results of such retail rollout. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Else Nutrition Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605901/Else-Nutrition-and-KeHE-Distributors-Sign-Distribution-Agreement-to-Bring-Novel-Plant-Based-Toddler-Nutrition-Product-to-US-Retailers