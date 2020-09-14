DNA Brands Inc.: DNA Brands Retains Broker Dealer MD Global Partners as It's Investment Banker

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / DNA Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:DNAX) is pleased to announce that the company has retained MD Global Partners, (a Registered Broker Dealer), as it's lead Investment Banking Advisor.

About MD Global Partners: MD Global Partners is a Manhattan-based investment bank and FINRA Registered Broker dealer. Specializing in M&A and capital markets advisory for small & mid-cap companies, they offer their clients a broad range of financial and management resources and provide their clients with premium financing and M&A advisory services, that are generally only available to larger companies.

DNA Brands (DNAX), is a Colorado holding company. At present, it owns all the IP for its two time award-winning Energy Drink, DNA Energy. In March 2020, DNA Brands Acquired 954Solar as a wholly owned subsidiary, creating a solar digital marketing division. The company is looking to make one final acquisition, resulting in a Holding Company with a few operating entities, working for the benefit of shareholders.

DNA Brands has entered into early stage discussions with several cannabis and hemp groups (as potential partners and/or operators) to partner/ joint venture /acquire in states in which cannabis is already permitted.

"We believe that full Federal cannabis legalization is coming within the next 18-36 months." By positioning ourselves early with the appropriate Investment Banking partner, who also brings opportunities to the table, this will give us a major market advantage and allow us to syndicate and fund quickly. Working with our investment network, efforts are continuing to mount as we move forward to closing a cannabis/hemp transaction inside of DNA. "We are very pleased to work with MD Global partners and look forward to the many opportunities they can bring to the table in terms of Advisory, Deal Flow and Investment Banking," stated CEO Adrian McKenzie.

