Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Receives Five Year Co-Packing Agreement with LiquidCBDtea Brand with Expected $20 Million Minimum for the Contract

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly-traded holding company announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary West Coast Co Packer, Inc. was awarded a five-year Co-Packing Agreement by Citadel Pacific, LLC for its LiquidCBDtea brand.

Using its proprietary tea brewing protocols, Citadel Pacific will provide its USDA Certified Organic condensed green tea for West Coast Co-Packer to uniquely infuse with 10 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD. Utilizing West Coast Co Packer's extensive CBD commercial manufacturing expertise, its proprietary water technology, and ingredient formulation techniques, the company will also complete the final step of filling the formulation into single-serving packets.

Brewed in Alkaline water, LiquidCBDtea's condensed green tea is both decaffeinated and antioxidant-rich with each single-serving packet containing a minimum of 200mg of antioxidants (polyphenols | 100mg EGCGs). Each .28 fl oz (8mL) single-serving packet contains 10mg of premium full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD.

The single-use packets are available in 15-count and 30-count SKUs. Along with the product line's plain/unsweetened SKU, LiquidCBDtea will be available in the following three organic fruit-flavored varieties: peach, raspberry, and lemon - all sweetened with organic Stevia.

According to Robert Eakle, Alkame Holdings, Inc. CEO, "This multiyear year and the multimillion-dollar contract calls for West Coast Co Packer, Inc. to package a minimum of one million units on a monthly basis. The yearly contract is valued at a minimum of approximately $4 million per year and approximately $20 million minimum for the term of the contract. The Agreement will begin in September 2020 and estimated to begin production in November."

Jim Johnson, Founder of Citadel Pacific stated, "We have created the perfect partnership with West Coast Co Packer's extensive CBD and co-packing expertise."

Eakle added, "We are really excited about the addition of the LiquidCBDtea brand and to actualize its great potential. We continue to build a great portfolio of differentiated brands all competing in the growth segments of beverages, and remain confident that the LiquidCBDtea brand will be a fantastic addition."

For distribution inquiries, please email info@westcoastcopacker.com or call #561.573.7200.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract packager is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food and beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications and placement into several emerging business sectors including but not limited to the following: consumer bottled water, RTD products, liquid hemp-based products, household pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and medical applications, including hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

