Halberd Corporation Outlines Multi-Phase $1.4 M Covid-19 Program in Partnership With ASU

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) today released the specifics of the initial phase of the $1.4 Million seven-phase research project with Arizona State University.

The University project for a rapid test to identify Covid-19 infection, from a sample such as saliva, mucus, blood and CSF will be based upon the following two provisional patent applications:

Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection, and

Method for the Rapid Identification of Covid-19 Infection.

The initial phase will be the creation of a unique Covid-19 fluorescent antibody which may also contain an albumin moiety and targets the rapid identification of the Covid-19 target antigens. The use of fluorescent antibodies has a two-fold purpose - rapid identification of the presence of Covid-19 in a fluid sample, and targeting for removal through extracorporeal means, including possible laser ablation as disclosed in our two issued patents and three provisional patent applications.

Work on the initial phase of the program is already underway at ASU, with initial results expected within the next month or so.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "The initial focus of our program was to develop a therapeutic process for those suffering from Covid-19, but as a result of our technical discussions, the need for a rapid identification of infected patients was a more immediate need, and presented a potentially wider market opportunity. In the coming weeks, we will outline progress to-date as well as our plans for subsequent phases of our extensive R&D program at ASU."

The details of the Halberd-ASU research contract can be viewed here.

About Arizona State University.

Arizona State University is a public research university with 5 campuses in and around Phoenix, with four regional centers throughout Arizona. It is one of the largest public universities, based on enrollment, and one of the fastest growing research universities in the United States. The school boasts over 400 National Academies-honored faculty, and 77 elite programs.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" and "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Title Application No. Filing Date Priority Status Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection US 62/989981 03/16/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in Covid-19 Patients US 63/007207 04/08/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus US 63/013104 4/21/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

