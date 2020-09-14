Infinite Ore Corp.: Infinite Ore Launches Field Exploration Program on Eastern Vision Project in Red Lake District

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Infinite Ore Corp. ("ILI" or the "Company") (ILI-TSX:V) (OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to announce it has commenced a field exploration program on its Red Lake Eastern Vision project designed to identify both VMS and gold targets on previously undrilled areas. The company intends to follow-up this fieldwork with a fall/winter drilling program. Properties within the Eastern Vision project have historically been explored for VMS mineralization. However, recent high-grade gold discoveries by Great Bear Resource Ltd. and Portofino Resources Inc. in the same greenstone belt also highlight a new gold potential for the area that was not previously investigated.

Infinite Ore's exploration program will:

Investigate for VMS and gold mineralization in a 4 km long alteration trend and geophysical anomalies on the Fredart property. The program will focus on alteration zones, structural make-up, syn-volcanic intrusives and iron formations.

Undertake a mapping and rock/till sampling program on areas of the Confederation North properties adjacent to the site of Portofino's high-grade gold discovery. These zones underwent little exploration activity but display similar lithologies.

Carry out a VTEM+ survey on properties not covered by previous geophysical surveys.

JC St-Amour, President and CEO of Infinite Ore Corp said, "We have assembled one of the largest land packages in the Red Lake District and I am very encouraged by the gold discoveries recently made near our Confederation North property. This area is largely underexplored, especially for gold, and we will have boots on the ground this fall to validate the potential to host gold mineralization on the property. The field work is also following up on the recently completed drill program and we have a number of high priority targets that we are investigating on Fredart for both gold and VMS."

The Eastern Vision project is located within the Archean Birch-Uchi Sub-province. Most of the exposed volcanosedimentary lithologies belong to the youngest Confederation Lake assemblage. The latter features several mafic to felsic volcanic sequences in which VMS-mineralized bodies were discovered and subsequently explored and drilled by major mining companies (Noranda, Selco, Hudson Bay Mining) starting from the middle 1970's to the end of the 90's. Several of these Zn-Cu±Ag-rich mineralized zones occur on Infinite properties (ex: Garnet Lake with an inferred resources* of 2.1 Mt @ 5.78 % Zn, 0.72 % Cu, 19.5 g/t Ag and 0.6 g/t A; Copper Lode A on Fredart (Cu-Ag) and Dixie 3 on Dixie 3 (Zn-Cu)). The Confederation Lake assemblage also contains fertile rhyolitic rocks hosting the past-producing South Bay VMS Mine that yielded 1.6 Mt of ore averaging 11.06 wt. % Zn, 1.8 wt. % Cu and 73 g/t Ag.

Dr. Michel Bolly, P. Geo, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has designed and is managing the current exploration program on behalf of the Company and is responsible for approving the technical contents of this press release.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company is earning into a large land package with the potential for VMS and gold mineralization in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake, Ont. The company also holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont.

