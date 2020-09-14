CareATC, Inc. Welcomes New Board Members Colin Drozdowski, SVP of Sentara Health Plans and Mike Swinford, CEO of Numotion

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / CareATC, a leader in workforce population health management, welcomes Colin Drozdowski, Senior Vice President of Sentara Health Plans, and Mike Swinford, Chief Executive Officer of Numotion.

"Our board members serve to advance our mission," said Greg Bellomy, CareATC CEO. "The addition of Colin Drozdowsk and Mike Swinford signals CareATC's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. Their exceptional track record and experience will influence our value-based capabilities."

Colin Drozdowski serves as Senior Vice President, Sentara Health Plans. Colin oversees all network management functions and oversees Sentara Health Plan's analytics functions, total cost of care management, business transformation, the Project Management Office (PMO), and consumer/provider experiences. Prior to joining Sentara/Optima, Colin had approximately 28 years of experience with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield system, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Provider Solutions for Anthem, Inc. In that role, he oversaw roughly 2,500 associates nationwide and an administrative budget of over $300 million. His team supported all Anthem lines of business, including Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial, and all markets, covering 40+ million members and over $150 Billion a year in annual spending.

Mike Swinford has been Chief Executive Officer at Numotion since July 2014. Numotion is the leading provider of mobility solutions in the Complex Rehabilitative Technology (CRT) industry. Prior to Numotion, Mike served as the President and CEO of GE Healthcare Services, a $5B business unit of GE Healthcare. He joined Numotion after a highly successful 22-year career at GE Healthcare. He led the development of new growth platforms for the $5B global services enterprise that expanded service reach and capabilities. Mike was named an officer of the General Electric company in 2011. He held various operational and commercial roles throughout his career, leading through various business cycles from start-ups to turnarounds.

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC Inc. is a leading innovator in the health technology sector, providing on-site and shared-site medical clinics. By leveraging groundbreaking technology, CareATC offers customized population health management solutions for employers that reduce healthcare costs by promoting health, preventing disease, and providing a shorter path to care. CareATC manages more than 150 clients in 35 states and cares for more than 300,000 patients. Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc., CareATC is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. To learn more about CareATC Inc., visit www.careatc.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Keeling, Chief Business Development Officer

Phone: (918) 779-7414

Email: pkeeling@careatc.com

SOURCE: CareATC, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605633/CareATC-Inc-Welcomes-New-Board-Members-Colin-Drozdowski-SVP-of-Sentara-Health-Plans-and-Mike-Swinford-CEO-of-Numotion