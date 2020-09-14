- Online event will be accessible at www.exelixis.com -

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced it will host an investor briefing to discuss data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020. The online-only event will be held following the closing of the Congress' sessions on Saturday, September 19, 2020, beginning at 22:00 (10:00 p.m.) CEST 4:00 p.m. EDT 1:00 p.m. PDT.

During the briefing, Exelixis management and invited guests from the clinical community will discuss and provide context for the cabozantinib clinical data presented at the Congress. Exelixis previously announced that detailed results from CheckMate -9ER, the phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) compared with sunitinib in previously untreated patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma, will be presented during the Congress' Presidential Symposium I earlier in the day. The investor briefing will also review data from COSMIC-021, the phase 1b trial of CABOMETYX in combination with TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, presented at the Congress.

To access the investor briefing, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the News Events Event Calendar page under the Investors Media heading. Please connect to the company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the event to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to view the webcast. After the event concludes, a replay will be available at that same location for a minimum of one year.

About Exelixis

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Our discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ (cabozantinib), COTELLIC (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO (esaxerenone), and we have entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from our marketed products and collaborations, we are committed to prudently reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline. We are supplementing our existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of Standard Poor's (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter or like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ and COTELLIC are registered U.S. trademarks. MINNEBRO is a registered Japanese trademark.

