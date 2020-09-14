IEC Electronics Corp.: IEC Electronics to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit

NEWARK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) today announced it has been selected to present at the fifth annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 25, 2020. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a virtual event hosted by MicroCapClub.

The IEC presentation will be made by Jeffrey Schlarbaum, President & CEO. The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby the company will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day.

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit http://microcapclub.com/summit/.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, ISO 13485, and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com

Company Contact: Thomas L. Barbato Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer IEC Electronics Corp. (315) 332-4493 tbarbato@iec-electronics.com Agency Contact: John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau IMS Investor Relations (203) 972 - 9200 jnesbett@institutionalms.com

