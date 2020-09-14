Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Group Holdings Announces Appointment of Reuben Cannon to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company with a growing collection of experiential luxury assets including the premium wines of Algodon Fine Wines, a high-end leather accessories and fashion label Gaucho - Buenos Aires, as well as real estate holdings, today announces the addition of Reuben Cannon as a Class I independent director of the Board. Mr. Cannon has been an advisor to the company for more than a decade and is a Hollywood producer and casting director who has helped shape and guide some of the most critically acclaimed film and television projects in Hollywood during the past four decades. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. believes Mr. Cannon is uniquely qualified to serve as a director because of his successful long-term business in Hollywood, and because his talent for connecting to large audiences can serve to the advantage of promoting the company's luxury brand goods and experiences.

Reuben Cannon & Associates, and Reuben Cannon Productions have cast and produced over one hundred television series and films. Projects include "The Color Purple" (11 Oscar nominations), the Emmy-Award winning comedy series "The Bernie Mac Show," "My Wife and Kids," "Boondocks," and many others, as well as production credits for "The Women of Brewster Place" and "Brewster Place" (in collaboration with Oprah Winfrey), "Down in the Delta" (directed by Dr. Maya Angelou), and "Get on the Bus" (with Spike Lee). In 2004, Mr. Cannon formed a production partnership with Tyler Perry, and over the next ten years that alliance was responsible for many #1 box office hits such as "Diary of a Mad Black Woman," "Why Did I Get Married," "Madea Goes To Jail," and others, as well as the long running, award-winning television series "House of Payne." In addition to two Emmy nominations, he has received numerous awards including an Honorary Doctorate of Human Letters from Morehouse College, and the "Behind the Lens Award" for outstanding contributions in entertainment in the areas of film and television. Early in his career, Mr. Cannon worked at Universal Studios as casting director and was the head of television casting for Warner Brothers. He has been credited with launching the careers of many of today's major film and television stars. He is also a producer in both film and television. Reuben Cannon Entertainment is currently developing content for all media platforms.

"As Einstein himself said; 'Imagination is more important than knowledge;'" said Mr. Cannon. "With that in mind, I look forward to this new chapter with Gaucho Holdings, to lending my imagination, knowledge, experience and dedication to help build the value of the Gaucho brand for all its shareholders."

"We are excited to welcome Reuben who, with decades of experience in Hollywood as a successful business owner, is one of the most well-respected men in the entertainment industry;" said Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "His innate ability to entertain and connect with audiences can help us better connect with our own audience. Not unlike Hollywood, Gaucho Holdings builds exceptional experiences, something people want and can connect with. We believe Reuben can help Gaucho Holdings grow in the right direction, and we welcome his creativity, his ability to work with people and build teams, and his vision to create incredible experiences in line with our mission."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings' mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. With our proprietary collection of wine, hospitality, fashion brands, and real estate holdings as a foundation, we seek to build our luxury brands of Gaucho - Buenos Aires (www.gauchobuenosaires.com) and ALGODON - brands of prestige, distinction, and elegance. We begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of Algodon's award-wining wines, which serve as our ambassador for our luxury lifestyle properties and other real estate assets. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our brand and real estate holdings. For more information, please visit www.gauchoholdings.com.

Media Relations:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear

Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

rstear@gauchoholdings.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605812/Gaucho-Group-Holdings-Announces-Appointment-of-Reuben-Cannon-to-Board-of-Directors