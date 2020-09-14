Bayer Recognizes GEP With Special Partnership Award For Its Help In Transforming Procurement Despite The COVID-19 Pandemic

CLARK, New Jersey, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Bayer, one of the world's largest life science companies, has awarded a Special Edition of its Bayer Partnership Awards to the company in recognition of GEP's contribution in transforming its procurement function despite the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

"The GEP team enabled us to weather the COVID-19 crisis, and despite all obstacles, helped us transform Bayer's procurement at full speed. At a time when we needed GEP the most, its partnership and dedication were invaluable in supporting our fight against the coronavirus pandemic and in pursuing the Bayer vision of 'Health for All, Hunger for None,'" explained Thomas Udesen, Chief Procurement Officer, Bayer.

"We're so proud to receive this special recognition from Bayer's leadership and procurement team, and to have the opportunity to support their work improving the lives of millions of people around the world every single day," said Dr. Subhash Makhija, GEP's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder.

At Bayer, procurement is a vital enabling function that ensures the global supply of goods and services at suitable market conditions, in the required quality, in time and in accordance with the group's ethical, ecological and social standards. GEP, which first began working with Bayer on a limited basis in 2013, received a significantly expanded multi-year remit to provide procurement consulting and managed services globally, earlier this year.

