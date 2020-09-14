Support.com, Inc.: Support.com to Participate at Lake Street's 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on September 17, 2020

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced that management will be attending the upcoming Lake Street Capital Markets 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on Thursday, September 17th, 2020.

Support.com's President and Chief Executive Officer, Lance Rosenzweig, will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day. This conference is an invitation-only event, featuring approximately 90 dynamic, publicly traded companies interacting with top institutional investors. The virtual format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via one-on-one and group meeting formats.

Interested investors should contact their Lake Street Capital Markets representative, or email conference@lakestreetcm.com.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for global enterprise clients and top-tier businesses. Support.com's proven, omnichannel solutions have been specifically designed and optimized for the homesourcing environment, resulting in industry-leading NPS scores and first call resolution rates. The company efficiently meets changing client needs through its highly-scalable, global network of home-based employees and secure, proprietary, cloud-based platforms. For more information, please visit www.support.com.Support.com, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information, visit http://www.support.com/about-us/careers.

