IM.Mastery: This Digital Platform Is Helping Over 300,000 People Learn How to Trade Forex, Stocks and Crypto From Home

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / IM mastery academy is an online educational platform teaching simple unique strategies through live classrooms that can make it easier to understand the forex, digital currency, high frequency & e-commerce markets. Members gain mastery over these markets that empowers them to be more self sufficient allowing the pursuit of a passionate, fulfilling and purpose driven life. Established in 2013 by Christopher Terry and his wife Isis De La Torre, the company has built a home for all different walks of life including students, social media influencers, traveling entrepreneurs, and celebrities to learn and earn by using mobile phones and an internet connection.

Over the past seven years, this American based network marketing company, IM Mastery Academy has empowered people in over 100 countries to take financial freedom back into their own hands. Although the academy has changed over the years the core principle of people over profits has always stayed the same. By building a foundation of financial education and an opportunity to generate income as long as you have an internet connection, has allowed this community to grow into the powerhouse it is today.

IM Mastery Academy provides a full array of education, retail trading products and services to a global audience for those who want to participate in the Forex, E-commerce, Digital Currencies & Futures Markets. Through the Academy, thousands of students have learned the art of strategy development for successful trading on the forex market, digital currency, and trading on other markets. IM has also started teaching e-commerce through it's ECX academy. The emerging area to generate more income. These services include Live Educational Mentorship in 13 languages with over 100 educations, Trade Scanners and Algorithms, Signal Providers from trading veterans, a gamified learning process, mobile applications and a whole suite of other amazing services built to empower the average person to learn how to make money online, no matter where they are located in the world.

IM Mastery Academy has bundled their products/services with a Network Marketing compensation plan that allows its IBOs to earn a generous income by simply sharing their services with others and building a residual income through building a network of customers utilizing this financial literacy platform. A fusion of financial literacy services and network marketing in 2020 has led to a boom for the company pushing over 300,000 active customers. The IM Academy website is ranked as the highest trafficked website in the world by Alexa. Alexa monitors the progress of the websites in terms of traffic volume, and competitive analysis.

People over profits is where this concept was born from as CEO Christopher Terry came from humble beginnings and realized that building a platform like this would not just support him but have the ability to serve the world. While sharing his views Christopher realized that this platform could not only help himself but It could help the people at the national and international level to reduce economic vulnerability. Now the company is connecting people around the world and enabling them to do exactly that. For more information visit IM.Academy.

