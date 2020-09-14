Anita McBain will join Citi Research on 21st September as a Managing Director, Head of EMEA ESG Research. Anita joins Citi from M&G Investments where she was Head of Responsible Investment and Environmental Social Governance (ESG).

"Anita will significantly strengthen our ESG research presence," says Andrew Pitt, Global Head of Citi Research and Global Insights and ICG Head of Research and Content. "Citi Research Global Insights has demonstrated longstanding commitment to leading ESG analysis, with 15 years of continued investment in this space, recognised by top-ranked positions in external polls and award-winning research," he adds.

Anita will work closely with research teams around the world, reinforcing Citi's leading ESG research offering currently spearheaded by Zoe Whitton in Citi Research in Asia-Pacific and by Jason Channell's leadership in Citi Global Insights in London. ESG practices and themes continue to grow within the asset management industry and in corporate boardrooms and Citi Research Global Insights remain at the forefront of this growth.

At M&G Anita led the integration of ESG into the internal and external investment process, working with M&G Equity and Fixed Income investment teams and engaging client asset owners and corporates on climate change and broader sustainability themes. Anita has a particularly deep interest in climate risk, sustainable supply chains, biodiversity loss and health risks.

Prior to joining M&G, Anita held a variety of roles in buy-side and sell-side firms in the climate change and sustainability sectors as well as in Fixed Income research. She has lived and worked in Singapore, is a graduate of City University of London, holds an MBA from the University of Edinburgh, and has completed postgraduate studies in Sustainability at the University of Cambridge.

Citi Research focuses on delivering the highest quality company, sector, economic and geographic insights to our clients globally. The unit includes equity and fixed income research, economic and market analysis and product-specific analysis to help individual and institutional clients navigate a complex global marketplace. Citi Research is committed to maintaining the highest level of independence and objectivity in its proprietary products and insights.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. Citi has been in the Nordic countries since the 1970s, with offices in Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Blog: http://new.citi.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005550/en/

Contacts:

Francesco Meucci, EMEA Research

Francesco.meucci@citi.com