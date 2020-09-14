Anzeige
Montag, 14.09.2020
WKN: 904623 ISIN: IL0010830219 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
PR Newswire
14.09.2020 | 15:22
B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Announcement of resignation of the Company's CFO

PR Newswire

London, September 14

BSD Crown Ltd.

(The "Company")

(LSE: BSD)

Announcement of resignation of the Company's CFO

Ramat Gan, 14 September 2020

The Company today announced that Mr. Golan Hermolin, the current Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will be stepping down due to personal interest effective as of 18 September 2020. The Board of Directors has begun a process to identify and appoint a successor to Mr. Hermolin and until such time, the Company has appointed Mr. Yitschak Barabi to serve as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer, effective as of 18 September 2020.

Mr. Barabi is the current Chief Financial Officer of Willy Food Investments Ltd. and G. Willi Food International Ltd., both subsidiaries of the Company.

The Company's Board of Directors thanked Mr. Hermolin for his hard work, personal commitment and dedication and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Enquiries: Joseph Williger,

Active Chairman of the Board

© 2020 PR Newswire
