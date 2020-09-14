Stringent Regulations and Depleting Petroleum Resources Generating Good Growth, Global Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market to Reach Valuation of US $2 Bn by 2030: TMR

- Rising awareness about the hazardous effects of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) has led to a shift toward greener coating solutions, thus increasing the demand for the bio-emulsion polymers market

- The global bio-emulsion polymers market is extrapolated to expand at a CAGR of 7 percent through the forecast period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The depletion of petroleum resources is the prominent reason why bio-emulsion polymers are garnering considerable momentum. Petroleum resources are a dominant feedstock in polymer production. As these resources are exhausting at a rapid rate, the demand for bio-emulsion polymers is rising eventually. Therefore, the bio-emulsion polymers market is stated to observe substantial growth based on this factor.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) predict the global bio-emulsion polymers market to expand at a CAGR of 7 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2030. The global bio-emulsion polymers market is prognosticated to reach US$ 2 bn valuation by the end of 2030.

Sustainability is proving to be a major advantage for the increase in the revenue of the bio-emulsion polymers market. The high demand for bio-emulsion polymers in food packaging and healthcare applications is inviting immense growth prospects for the bio-emulsion polymers market.

Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market: Analysts' Opinion

The TMR analysts advise the manufacturers in the bio-emulsion polymers market to innovate in functional and self-healing coatings to overcome the limitations of styrene substitution. Hazardous petro-based acrylates and substituting styrene from bio-based polymers is challenging for the manufacturers.

The issues related to the lifecycle assessment of latex products and emulsion polymerization should be addressed by the manufacturers in the bio-emulsion polymers market according to the TMR analysts. The analysts also shed light on the loss incurred due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This postponement can have a negative effect on the growth of the bio-emulsion polymers market.

Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market: Major Findings

Based on application, the paints and coatings segment may generate good growth for the bio-emulsion polymers market across the assessment period of 2020-2030

On the basis of type, the acrylic bio-emulsion polymers may garner extensive growth

North America held a significant share of the bio-emulsion polymers market in 2019

held a significant share of the bio-emulsion polymers market in 2019 The U.S. churned extensive growth for the region in 2019

Europe may serve as the largest growth-contributing region for the bio-emulsion polymers market through the forecast period of 2020-2030

Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market: Growth Propellers

The paints and coating industry is developing at a rapid rate, thus bringing extensive demand for the bio-emulsion polymers market. The improvement in the standard of living and the rise in per capita income across the globe are inviting tremendous growth prospects for the paintings and coatings industry, eventually benefitting the bio-emulsion polymers market.

The escalating investment of established players in research and development activities is laying a red carpet of growth for the bio-emulsion polymers market

Stricter legislation by governments of various countries regarding the environment is attracting extensive growth opportunities for the bio-emulsion polymers market

associated with acrylic bio-emulsion polymers such as resistance to sunlight makes it a great material in the paints and coatings industry

Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market: Competitive Analysis

The bio-emulsion polymers market can be categorized as highly consolidated. Renowned players in the bio-emulsion polymers market are always involved in creating formulations that prove beneficial for the end-user. The manufacturers in the bio-emulsion polymers market re also involved in activities like mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships that invite good growth prospects.

Some well-entrenched players in the bio-emulsion polymers market are Itaconix Corporation, EcoSynthetix Inc., Lactips, Aqapak Polymers Ltd., and Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Global Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market: Segmentation

By Type

Acrylics

Styrene-Butadiene Latex

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Polyurethanes

Others (including Silicone and Hybrid Epoxies)

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper & Paperboards

Textiles & Nonwoven

Others (including Packaging, Leather Polish, and Personal Care)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

