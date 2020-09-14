ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, and vivo a global brand that designs and develops smartphones, smart terminals, and smart online services, held a technology seminar for development teams and senior executives. ams demonstrated its extensive portfolio of products and solutions covering Optical Sensing, 3D Sensing, Color Sensing, Audio Sensing, and Image Sensing to showcase its technology leadership and innovation in the smartphone segment. During the intensive full-day meeting, senior representatives from both companies held in-depth discussions on existing cooperation and future technical innovation around the mobile phone ecosystem.

ams and vivo have collaborated at a strategic technology level for over five years. During this time, ams has contributed to innovation breakthroughs in the company's smartphone products, particularly in the area of improved display and image performance of smartphones for the Android market. Focused on delivering value to consumers, the collaboration has resulted in several advancements including Behind OLED (BOLED) display optical and proximity sensing, multi-camera imaging, camera white balance and laser detection auto focus (LDAF) with joint achievements from the cooperation applied to many vivo smart phones.

Increased consumer interest in and knowledge of smartphone video has made demand for improved technology that enables high-pixel smartphone cameras an inevitable trend. However, with the popularity of 48 megapixel cameras, the problem of slow focus speed has gradually emerged. The TMF8801 time-of-flight sensor from ams addresses this challenge by providing accurate measurement in the 2 cm to 2.5 m range. When applied to the mobile phone rear camera with LDAF technology, TMF8801 can further improve the performance of the camera, ensuring that users can focus quickly and take sharper photos.

vivo's latest X50 series professional image flagship mobile phone, based on Android, is dedicated to creating smart images covering full focal length, which can meet users' different purchase demands. The vivo X50 series mobile phones are equipped with a micro tripod head with super light sensitivity, creating a new era of image stabilization for mobile phones compared to traditional approaches. In the rear camera, vivo adopts a multi-camera design using ams sensor solutions to develop a brand-new algorithm for automatic scheduling among multi-cameras, creating a smart multi-camera system with excellent image performance that enables the X50 mobile phones series to achieve the best imaging effect.

Mobile phone users increasingly want a full-screen phone. vivo, a leader in display advancements, cooperates extensively with ams to realize technology that optimizes display size taking full-view display smartphones to a new level. In particular, BOLED display optical and proximity sensors play an important role. ams' industry leading device sensitivity and supporting software algorithms, combined with sensors optimized to operate BOLED display, bring more full-view display design possibilities to vivo's full-view display smartphone products.

Pinglu Chen, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Greater China of ams, said:

"We work together with vivo to develop the smartphone sensor technology of tomorrow in the Android market. Through industry-leading optical, proximity, and imaging technologies and solutions in the field of sensors, vivo and ams have created some game-changing technology focused on full-view screens, and advanced smartphone technology and design. In future, we want to further deepen cooperation with vivo and together continue to create products that provide the best-in-class experience for consumers."

For more information on ams' time-of-flight sensor TMF8801 please go to https://ams.com/TMF8801.

