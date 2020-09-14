MediaZest Plc - Suspension of Trading on AIM

14 September 2020

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Suspension of Trading on AIM

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, announces that Trading in the Company's ordinary shares on AIM has been suspended with effect from 4 p.m. UK time today.

On 3 April 2020 the Company announced it had extended its accounting reference date from 31 March 2020 to 30 September 2020. As such, the Company's shares are today being suspended pending publication of a half-yearly report for the 6 months ended 31 March 2020, pursuant to AIM Rule 18.

The Company expects to announce the half-yearly report for the 6 months ended 31 March 2020 during September 2020.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell/Soltan Tagiev

Nominated Adviser

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 020 3470 0470 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

