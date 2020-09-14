Anzeige
Montag, 14.09.2020
400% Wachstum bekanntgegeben! Heftige Reaktion vorprogrammiert!
14.09.2020 | 17:04
MediaZest Plc - Suspension of Trading on AIM

MediaZest Plc - Suspension of Trading on AIM

PR Newswire

London, September 14

14 September 2020

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Suspension of Trading on AIM

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, announces that Trading in the Company's ordinary shares on AIM has been suspended with effect from 4 p.m. UK time today.

On 3 April 2020 the Company announced it had extended its accounting reference date from 31 March 2020 to 30 September 2020. As such, the Company's shares are today being suspended pending publication of a half-yearly report for the 6 months ended 31 March 2020, pursuant to AIM Rule 18.

The Company expects to announce the half-yearly report for the 6 months ended 31 March 2020 during September 2020.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Soltan Tagiev
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com

