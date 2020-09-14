Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
400% Wachstum bekanntgegeben! Heftige Reaktion vorprogrammiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
Tradegate
14.09.20
15:42 Uhr
3,080 Euro
+0,068
+2,26 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9983,06218:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2020 | 17:05
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Grant of stock options

Golden Ocean Group Limited ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") hereby announces that 275,000 share options have today been granted to Mr Peder Simonsen in connection with his appointment as CFO of Golden Ocean Management AS. The share options will have a five-year term expiring September 4, 2025, and will vest equally one third over a three-year vesting period.

  • 75,000 of the share options will vest on September 4, 2021, with an exercise price of NOK 32.- each
  • 75,000 of the share options will vest on September 4, 2022, with an exercise price of NOK 48.- each
  • 125,000 of the share options will vest on September 4, 2023, with an exercise price of NOK 64.- each

The exercise price will be adjusted for any distribution of dividends made before the relevant options are exercised.

September 14, 2020

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermud

For further queries, please contact:
Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen: CEO, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 53

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or the continuing obligations of Oslo Børs.


GOLDEN OCEAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.