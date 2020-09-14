Taste Modulators Market Expands at a Value CAGR of 5.1% through 2029, Says Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Future Market Insights: According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the globaltaste modulators market is forecasted to witness notable growth in terms of value between 2020 and 2030.

The growth of the market is majorly driven by increasing demand for low-calorie food products with minimal sugar content, while also maintaining the original taste. Taste modulators bolster in enhancing sweetness, lowering salt levels, blocking bitterness, and increasing the overall mouth feeling, thereby making them an imperative ingredient in the production of low-calorie food.

As consumers across the world seek healthy food products owing to rising awareness and growing popularity of health and fitness trends, the demand for taste modulators will prevail high for the years to come. Along similar lines, taste modulators find application in the production of meat products, dairy products, confectionery products, and snacks & savoury items, which are further impelling the demand.

"Market players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio to capitalize on the growing trends in F&B sector such as 'ready to drink', 'on the go', among others," opines FMI analyst.

Taste Modulators Market - Key Takeaways

The global taste modulators market is forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% through the forecast period and will attain a market valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by the end of 2030.

Based on application, confectionery products are expected to account for nearly 1/4th of the overall market value owing to high demand for healthier comfort food.

Sweet modulators are anticipated to remain the most sought out product type backed by their cost-effectiveness, natural characterization, and thermal stability.

Taste Modulators Market - Key Trends

Changing eating patterns in the wake of COVID-19 and the subsequent demand for healthy snacks and convenient food have emerged as lucrative trends which, in turn, are impelling revenue of the taste modulators market.

Surging usage in the F&B sector, especially in the production of energy drinks, will continue to fuel market growth.

Taste Modulators Market - Regional Analysis

North America is forecasted to hold the lion's share in the global market value owing to high health consciousness among consumers and the demand for low-calorie food.

Asia Pacific is exhibiting tremendous growth potential and will emerge as a prominent region backed by the presence of a large pool of diabetics coupled with rising demand for low-fat & low-calorie quality foods.

Taste Modulators Market - Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Symrise AG, Sensient Technologies, Givaudan SA, Firmenich S.A., International Flavors and Fragrances, The Flavor Factory, Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc., Flavorchem Corporation, and Senomyx, Inc. among many others. Market players are concentrating on expanding their geographical footprint through mergers and acquisitions.

Taste Modulators Market - Taxonomy

Product Type:

Sweet Modulators

Salt Modulators

Fat Modulators

Application:

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Confectionary Products

Meat Products

Snacks

Savory

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Get Valuable Insights into the Taste Modulators Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global taste modulators market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the taste modulators market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

