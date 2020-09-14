Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of more than $10 million to a whistleblower whose information and assistance were of crucial importance to a successful SEC enforcement action.

"This award recognizes the persistent efforts of the whistleblower to expose serious financial misconduct," said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower. "This whistleblower also provided extensive and ongoing assistance to the investigative team over the course of the investigation, including identifying witnesses and helping staff understand complex fact patterns and issues related to the matters under investigation."

The SEC has awarded approximately $520 million to 94 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10-30% of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that could reveal a whistleblower's identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.