Germany based PV equipment supplier RENA Technologies has received what it describes as its 'biggest ever order', from a tier 1 manufacturer in Asia, for 15 GW of its wafer texturing equipment. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, although Rena states that the order is worth "tens of millions of euros."The solar industry's biggest manufacturers are continuing with ambitious expansion plans, indicating that they see little reason to worry regarding long term demand for PV modules. And major players continue to invest in PERC production, suggesting the technology will continue ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...