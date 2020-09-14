CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: CIX TOP 20 Early and CIX TOP 10 Growth Announced: Canada's Most Innovative Technology Companies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange has today announced the CIX TOP 20 Early and CIX TOP 10 Growth innovative Canadian technology startups that have been inducted into the annual program. The selected companies represent a diverse range of technology companies spanning software, AI, medtech, fintech, big data, security, SaaS and cleantech sectors. These game-changing, on-the-rise companies were chosen by the CIX 2020 Selection Committee of 120 North American technology investors.

CIX has two curation programs - the CIX TOP 20 Early, for companies with net revenue of less than CAD $5 million or who have raised less than $10 million, and the CIX TOP 10 Growth program for later stage companies. The 2020 inductees are:

Acorn Biolabs Inc Key Arylla LevelJump Beanworks Luxsonic Technologies, Inc. BluWave-ai MedStack CommerceBear Qohash Copperstone Technologies Ltd. Savormetrics Inc. FlexPay Senso.ai HelpWear Inc. Shapeshift 3D Inkblot Technologies Inc. SkyHive KA Imaging Wondeur

Ada MindBridge Analytics Inc. BenchSci Shipfusion Dialogue Technologies Inc. Top Hat Ecopia.AI WorkJam Fully Managed Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.

This year saw a 14% increase in applications from all regions of Canada. Companies were chosen based on several key factors including product/service offering, depth of management, market opportunity and business model. Companies were given the opportunity to include information on how the pandemic has impacted their business and how they are building for success.

"We were unsure of how the pandemic would impact submissions this year," said Lauren Linton, Executive Director of CIX. "The surge in applications shows that Canadian startups are keen to show off their innovation and get back to business. It's a very impressive cohort this year."

"Investors are having a difficult time accessing deal flow due to the pandemic, and this list of curated companies helps them identify hot start-ups to target," added Linton.

The Founders/CEOs will present virtually at CIX Digital Summit on Oct 20-21 2020 to over 1000 investors and peers in the North American technology ecosystem.

CIX Digital Summit provides 1:1 video meeting with investors, workshops, and thought leadership by top tech business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs.

The companies join an elite list of CIX TOP alumni including: AlayaCare, Axonify, Breather, CareGuide, Chango, Clearbanc, D-Wave, Flinks, Flybits, Freshbooks, Hubba, Influitive, Kobo Books, League, Nanopay, Nuology, Q4, SecureKey, UrtheCast, Vidyard, Wattpad, Wave and Wealthsimple, to name just a few.

CIX - Canadian Innovation Exchange

CIX is an annual curation program and conference which showcases Canada's most promising early stage and scaling startups. Now in its 12th year, CIX invited delegates are comprised of North American VCs, corporates, private equity investors and advisors. CIX is Canada's largest tech startup investment conference, taking place virtually this year October 19-21, 2020. CIX2020 CIXTop @CIXCommunity. To register for CIX Digital Summit 2020 please visit: https://www.cixsummit.com/2020/register

