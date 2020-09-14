Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members Hip Hop Bling, Carolina Pool Consultants and Sales Arbiter

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTCPINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Hip Hop Bling, Carolina Pool Consultants, and Sales Arbiter. Each of these members have engaged Findit to assist them with their online marketing strategy.
Visit Hip Hop Bling on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names
findit.com/hiphopbling
findit.com/icedoutjewelry
Visit Carolina Pool Consultants on Findit Under Their Findit Name
findit.com/inground-concrete-pools-installed-denver-nc
findit.com/inground-concrete-pools-installed-cornelius-nc
findit.com/inground-concrete-pools-installed-lincolnton-nc
Visit Sales Arbiter on Findit Under Their Findit Name
About Findit, Inc.
Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.
