Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members Hip Hop Bling, Carolina Pool Consultants and Sales Arbiter

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTCPINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Hip Hop Bling, Carolina Pool Consultants, and Sales Arbiter. Each of these members have engaged Findit to assist them with their online marketing strategy.

Our first featured member is Hip Hop Bling. Hip Hop Bling sells high quality, fashion hip hop jewelry, including bracelets, chains, diamonds, watches, and more. Their jewelry offers an authentic look and feel to real diamond and gold jewelry but is offered at a more competitive price point. Hip Hop Bling is the trusted source for premium jewelry offered at incredible value, and their entire collection is available online at HipHopBling.com. As part of Findit's campaign, content is created through several Findit URLs, driving traffic to Hip Hop Bling's website for customers to place orders who are interested in the products Hip Hop Bling sells.

Visit Hip Hop Bling on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names

findit.com/hiphopbling

findit.com/icedoutjewelry

findit.com/blingjewelry

Our second featured Findit member is Carolina Pool Consultants. Carolina Pool Consultants is a year-round pool builder in Denver, NC, that specializes in concrete pool design and installation services. With years of experience in the industry, homeowners in the Greater Denver NC, rely on CPC Pools for custom concrete pool installation. CPC Pools offers free concrete pool consultations where they will go over with you the benefits of concrete pools and what makes them the preferred choice over vinyl liner or fiberglass pools. Visit Carolina Pool Consultants online at mycpcpools.comand call them at 704-799-5236 to schedule your free pool estimate. Throughout their campaign, Findit has focused its marketing efforts on towns across Greater Denver, NC, including Lake Norman, Charlotte, Cornelius, Terrell, and more. Currently, Findit is focusing its efforts on improving indexing for CPC Pools in Denver, NC.

Visit Carolina Pool Consultants on Findit Under Their Findit Name findit.com/inground-concrete-pools-installed-denver-nc findit.com/inground-concrete-pools-installed-cornelius-nc findit.com/inground-concrete-pools-installed-lincolnton-nc Our third and final featured member is Sales Arbiter. Sales Arbiter offers a sales leadership training program to businesses across Greater Atlanta that are looking to improve their team's selling abilities. Sales Arbiter is the key to unlocking the sales potential within your company. Their team of sales professionals has personally managed and is directly responsible for selling millions of dollars in new revenue for satisfied clients all across the United States. Using the lessons learned throughout their collective decades of personal selling, the Sales Arbiter team has created a proven sales training program to turn any business into a selling machine. As part of their campaign, Findit will help heighten awareness of Sales Arbiter's sales consultant training program to help reach the businesses looking for the services Sales Arbiter provides.

Visit Sales Arbiter on Findit Under Their Findit Name

findit.com/lilburn-sales-consultant-training

findit.com/sales-expansion-training-alpharetta

findit.com/sales-training-consulting-sandy-springs

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

