Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
400% Wachstum bekanntgegeben! Heftige Reaktion vorprogrammiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.09.2020 | 17:58
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 14

Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Molly Laing
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Person closely associated with Alastair Laing who is a PDMR and holds the position of Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Capital Gearing Trust plc
b)LEI
213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification codeGB0001738615
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
4,537.32 pence197
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume197
- Price£8,938.52
e)Date of the transaction11.09.2020
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.