Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

OTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.

1. Name of the issuer



FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC 2. State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.



(I) AND (III) 3. Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director



DAVID GRAHAM 4. State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person



PERSON NAMED IN 3 (DAVID GRAHAM) 5. Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1





PERSON NAMED IN 3. ABOVE 6. Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares



ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH 7. Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them



AS IN 3 ABOVE 8. State the nature of the transaction







PURCHASE OF SHARES 9. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired



DAVID GRAHAM - 11,000 SHARES

10. Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)



NEGLIGIBLE 11. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed



N/A 12. Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)



N/A 13. Price per share or value of transaction



9,997 @185p

811@ 184.86p

192@185.18p 14. Date and place of transaction



9 SEPTEMBER 2020, LONDON 36 Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)



36,343 SHARES (<0.1 %)

13,051 SHARES (Spouse) 16. Date issuer informed of transaction









9 SEPTEMBER 2020

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17. Date of grant

18. Period during which or date on which exercisable 19. Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option

20. Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number) 21. Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise 22. Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification 23. Any additional information

24. Name of contact and telephone number for queries



NATALIA DE SOUSA

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF

FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL

COMPANY SECRETARY

01737 836 846

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification



NATALIA DE SOUSA, FOR FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL, COMPANY SECRETARY



Date of notification9 SEPTEMBER 2020

