Data from Adrenomed's AdrenOSS-2 trial with Adrecizumab in Septic Shock to be presented during e-ISICEM
Hennigsdorf/Berlin (Germany), September 14, 2020 - Adrenomed AG, the vascular integrity company, announced today that data from the AdrenOSS-2 Phase II clinical trial with Adrecizumab in septic shock (NCT03085758[1]) will be presented during the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, e-ISICEM, September 15-18, 2020.
Prof. Pierre-François Laterre, MD, Head of the medical-surgical intensive care unit at Saint Luc University Hospital at the Université Catholique de Louvain, Brussels (Belgium) and one of the principal investigators of the AdrenOSS-2 study, will present AdrenOSS-2 data in his talk "Adrecizumab in patients with high adrenomedullin levels" during the e-ISICEM sepsis session on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, available from 8:00 am CET.
AdrenOSS-2 evaluated the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Adrecizumab, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the vasoprotective peptide Adrenomedullin to restore and maintain vascular integrity in patients with early septic shock.
About Adrenomed
Adrenomed AG is a German privately financed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Adrenomed's mission is to rescue vascular integrity in order to save the lives of critically ill patients with limited treatment options. Founded in 2009 by a management team with decades of in-depth experience in sepsis and deep knowledge in diagnostics and drug development, the company's lead product candidate Adrecizumab is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody. Adrecizumab targets the vasoprotective peptide Adrenomedullin, an essential regulator of vascular integrity. Adrecizumab has successfully completed a biomarker-guided, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized, multicenter proof-of-concept Phase II trial with 301 patients suffering from septic shock. For further information, please visit www.adrenomed.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
[1] clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03085758?term=NCT03085758&rank=1
