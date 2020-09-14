Anzeige
Montag, 14.09.2020
400% Wachstum bekanntgegeben! Heftige Reaktion vorprogrammiert!
WKN: A2DQ77 ISIN: FR0012613610 
Frankfurt
14.09.20
09:16 Uhr
1,700 Euro
-0,015
-0,87 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
14.09.2020
93 Leser
PRODWAYS: Prodways Group: First-half 2020 results conference call

Prodways group (Euronext Paris: PWG) will release its first-half 2020 results on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 6:00pm.

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Raphaël Gorgé, Executive Chairman, Olivier Strebelle, CEO and Laurent Cardin, CFO, will provide the financial community with their comments on Prodways Group half-year results and respond to questions from analysts during a conference call in English starting at 8:30 a.m. CET.

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

  • France: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03
  • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2 07 19 43 759
  • Germany: +49 (0) 6 92 22 22 54 29

Access code: 10062727#

The press release and slide presentation will be available on our website: www.prodways-group.com. A replay will be available as soon as possible on the Prodways Group's investor site, under "Financial information".

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
