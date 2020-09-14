Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Two new leases have been signed for the Carré Michelet building, located at 12 cours Michelet in Paris La Défense, with more than 50% of this asset's space now let.

From January 1, 2021, this building will welcome a digital services company under a firm six-year lease for around 2,400 sq.m.

On July 1, 2020, it also welcomed the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO Paris Centre), with nearly 1,700 sq.m.

Alongside the existing tenants MSD and Novo Nordisk, these new leases take this asset's letting rate up to over 50%.

Delivered at the end of 2019 following an ambitious redevelopment operation, Carré Michelet, a non-high rise building, offers a total of 37,200 sq.m, with 1,400 sq.m of accessible outdoor spaces, including terraces, an interior garden area and balconies.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005701/en/

Contacts:

GECINA

Financial communications

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr