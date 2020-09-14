OENEO: MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 14 2020

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held at 11:00am this morning at the Cité du Vin in Bordeaux, under the chairmanship of Chairman of the Board of Directors, Hervé Claquin.

All the resolutions on the agenda were passed by a very large majority. The results of the votes will be made available over the coming days online at https://oeneo.com/en/investors.

In corporate governance, the Meeting ratified the co-option of Elie Hériard Dubreuil as a new director to replace Marc Hériard Dubreuil, who will remain a non-voting director. The directorships of Jacques Hérail and Vivien Hériard Dubreuil were renewed for a further three years. Wendy Holohan was appointed as an independent director for a term of three years.

Following these changes, the Board of Directors is now composed of 11 directors, including six women, two non-voting directors and four independent directors.

Oeneo will publish its turnover for the

first half of 2020-2021 on November 3, 2020.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value?added technological closures through its Diam and Pietec ranges.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

Oeneo prides itself in offering solutions in the production, maturing, preservation and enhancement of wines or spirits that faithfully convey all of the emotion and passion of each winegrower and improve their performance.

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

Oeneo Actus Finance Philippe Doray

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

+33 (0)5 45 82 99 93

Guillaume Le Floch

Analysts - Investors

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Press - Media

+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 93

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nHBsYJqYaGjGymxpY5xmmZdkbJhixJbFl2SbmGablJ6WbnKSyJpqZpjKZm9lnm5u

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64998-cp-cr-ag-2020-eng-vf2.pdf