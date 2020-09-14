Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2020) - Global Vanadium Corp. (TSXV: GLV) (FSE: 5GP) ("Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change to K9 Gold Corp. The name change was first announced September 1, 2020.

As a result, effective at the opening on Wednesday September 16, 2020, the common shares of K9 Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNC" and the common shares of Global Vanadium Corp. will be delisted. The company is classified as a "Mining" company.

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change is 482627106

