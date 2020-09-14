Solitario Zinc Corp.: Solitario Presents at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Virtual Global Investment Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL) (TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Virtual Global Investment Conference. President and CEO, Chris Herald will deliver an online presentation and corporate update on Wednesday, September 16th at 1:30pm EDT. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/xpl/1494164

Solitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario also holds a 9.9% equity interest in Vendetta Mining. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.3% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.1 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.5 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

