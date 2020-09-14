The new Soft Tissue Repair Market Research from Technavio indicates Positive and Superior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Tissue Repair Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising incidence of accidental injuries," says a senior analyst for Healthcare at Technavio. As the markets recover Technavio expects the soft tissue repair market size to grow by USD 10.44 million during the period 2020-2024."

Soft Tissue Repair Segment Highlights for 2020

The soft tissue repair market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.87%.

Regional Analysis

35% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The growing demand for gene therapy, the increasing strategic alliances, and the development of novel products will significantly influence soft tissue repair market growth in this region.

The US is a key market for soft tissue repair solutions in North America.

Notes:

The soft tissue repair market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The soft tissue repair market is segmented by product (soft tissue fixation devices and accessories, cell therapy, and tissue scaffold) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., Arthrex Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., CONMED Corp., CryoLife Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson Johnson, Medtronic Plc, and Stryker Corp.

Website: www.technavio.com/