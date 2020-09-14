Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2020) - In a recent Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance evaluation by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Massachusetts Division of Banks, Rockland Trust received an overall "Outstanding" rating - the highest rating possible. The examination period was May 2017 through March 2020.





"We are proud to be recognized for meeting the credit needs of our communities so well. Receiving the Outstanding CRA rating is a great honor which speaks to Rockland Trust's dedication to the communities we serve," said Christopher Oddleifson, Rockland Trust CEO. "During our 113 years, we have maintained strong community roots by providing critical support to the individuals, families, and businesses in our neighborhoods."

The Community Reinvestment Act was enacted by Congress in 1977 to encourage banks to meet the credit needs of the communities they serve, specifically low and moderate-income individuals, neighborhoods and businesses. Separate comprehensive evaluations of Rockland Trust's Lending, Investments and Services were conducted during the course of the examination, with positive results in each area contributing to the overall "Outstanding" result.

Overall performance highlights and activities

Some of Rockland Trust's noteworthy achievements during the evaluation period that contributed to the "Outstanding" rating include:

Rockland Trust originated 1,013 residential loans totaling approximately $331.7 million, often through the use of innovative and flexible loan programs.

Rockland Trust originated 143 Small Business loans through the SBA Loan Programs totaling $56.3 million.

Rockland Trust originated or renewed 37 loans totaling $276.6 million which qualified as community development loans.

Rockland Trust donated approximately $1.5 million in grants and donations to charitable organizations, including those that provide affordable housing or community services to low and moderate-income individuals, or otherwise promote economic development impacting low and moderate-income individuals.

Rockland Trust originated and maintained 451 community development investments totaling approximately $136.6 million.

A continuous commitment

Rockland Trust is steadfast in its commitment to being a leader in providing community development services. Through expansion and growth, Rockland Trust will bring this commitment to the new communities it grows to serve.

