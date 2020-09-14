The new Pilates Equipment Market Researchfrom Technavio indicates Negative and Inferior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Increase in Online Sales of Pilates Equipment," says a senior analyst for Consumer Discretionary at Technavio. "The rising number of mobile users and internet penetration has resulted in a significant increase in e-commerce and m-commerce industries. As a result, several Pilates equipment providers have started shifting from offline to the online mode of distribution. Vendors such as Merrithew, Balanced Body and Peak Pilates are offering their products through third-party distributors, thereby increasing their international customer base. Thus, this shift from traditional offline sales to online sales will increase the demand and sales for Pilates equipment across tier 1 and tier 2 cities. The high demand and sales for Pilates equipment will accelerate the growth of the global Pilates equipment market. As the markets recover Technavio expects the pilates equipment market size to grow by USD 66.74 million during the period 2020-2024.

Pilates Equipment Segment Highlights for 2020

The Pilates equipment market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.11%.

Pilates machines segment dominated the market in 2019.

Cadillacs, reformers, pilates towers, and trapezes are the most commonly used pilates machines. Apart from these, pilates chairs and other products are also available in the market.

Increasing adoption of reformers as well as Cadillacs in medical clinics and health clubs for therapies and injury rehabilitation caters to the growth of the market.

Also, the rising number of product innovations and increased emphasis on eco-friendly pilates machine manufacturing materials contribute to the growth of the segment in the market.

Regional Analysis

37% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The US and Canada are the key markets for Pilates equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

A rise in the millennial population joining fitness and recreational sports centers, coupled with technologically innovative fitness equipment specially designed for end-users will significantly drive Pilates equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Notes:

The Pilates equipment market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.

The Pilates equipment market is segmented by product (Pilates machines, Pilates mats, Pilates rings, Pilates balls, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Balanced Body Inc., BASI Systems Pilates Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, CAP Barbell, Easy Tra de Group srl, Gratz Industries LLC, Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., Merrithew International Inc., PilatesEquip-The Joint Workshop Pty Ltd., Sivan Health and Fitness, and Stamina Products Inc.

