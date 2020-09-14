Softlab9 Technologies Inc: Softlab9 Corrects September 11, 2020 Press Release on CleanGo GreenGo Acquisition

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Softlab9 Technologies Inc. (CSE:SOFT)(Frankfurt:APO2)(OTC PINK:SOFSF) ("SOFT" or the "Company"), would like to correct and clarify its new release issued on September 11, 2020 (the "September 11th News Release").

In the September 11th News Release, the Company indicated that it had received an extension from the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") to complete its acquisition (the "Transaction") of Clean Go Green Go Inc. ("CleanGo"). This is incorrect. The ASC has had no role or oversight regarding the Transaction and there should not have been any reference to the ASC in the September 11th News Release.

The Transaction regarding the acquisition of CleanGo is progressing, and the parties have entered into an agreement amending their letter of intent to extend the timeline. The parties expect to sign a definitive agreement on or before October 15, 2020.

CleanGo GreenGo Operational Update

CleanGo continues to increase sales and market penetration of its cleaning and sanitation solutions.

We understand that companies are worried about the resurgence of COVID-19 Corona Virus and are diligently sanitizing and disinfecting their premises on a regular basis. The uncertainty of what can come is a heavy weight on the shoulders of business owners today. CleanGo's fogging solution has proven its effectiveness in reducing bacteria and viruses.

Fogging is used predominately for the application of disinfectants, biocides, fungicides and pesticides. The fogging equipment generates a fog or mist formed of Ultra Low Volume droplets. Through vaporisation, airborne and surface-based pathogens are destroyed, so there is no need to move furniture or equipment around for the treatment to work. Fogging is probably the quickest and easiest way to disinfect large areas with minimum disruption to both you and your business.

CleanGo is looking to expand its fogging business across the country using its proprietary patent pending technology. Additional information can be found on CleanGo's fogging website.

www.cleangofogging.com

Rahim Mohamed, CEO of Softlab9 said, "We continue to push the transaction forward with an aim to have everything completed by next month. With flu season just around the corner, we want to be ready to help people and businesses stay safe."

About CleanGo GreenGo Inc.

Clean Go Green Go Inc. is a Canadian/US Manufacturer of Green, Non-Toxic, and Biodegradable suite of cleaning products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. CleanGo GreenGo is also an FDA approved, and Health Canada approved Manufacturer of Hand Sanitizer Gel sold throughout the USA and Canada that have been tested in the USA in 2015 to kill the human coronavirus. CleanGo's products are sold in various online platforms, including Amazon, as well as through distribution into retail, wholesale, and government agencies. CleanGo GreenGo utilizes a Patent Pending IP in respect of its intellectual property. The Patent was filed with United States Patent and Trademark Office in February 2020 and currently holds a current Patent Pending Status.

About SoftLab9

SoftLab9 Technologies Inc. is an international publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early staged companies. We provide access to capital, executive management and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies.

SoftLab9's experienced team bring new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe, now more than ever during this unprecedented international public health crisis.

