The new Adventure Tourism Market Research from Technavio indicates Negative and Inferior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the adventure tourism market size to grow by USD 594.88 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Adventure Tourism Segment Highlights for 2020

The adventure tourism market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -40.85%.

Regional Analysis

33% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

China and Japan are the key markets for adventure tourism in APAC.

Notes:

The adventure tourism market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

The adventure tourism market is segmented by type (domestic adventure tourism and international adventure tourism), category (thrill tourism, eco-tourism, accessible tourism, and ethno-tourism), contribution toward GDP (indirect contribution, direct contribution, and induced contribution), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Abercrombie Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, Butterfield Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, National Geographic Partners LLC, Recreational Equipment Inc., and TUI AG.

