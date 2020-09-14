The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces August 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its August 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1) August 2020 August 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 741 755 Sales Revenues in millions $154 $198

Mosaic Fertilizantes(1) August 2020 August 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 1,266 1,241 Sales Revenues in millions $393 $499

Phosphates(1) August 2020 August 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 743 698 Sales Revenues in millions $261 $262

(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company Contacts

Media: Investors:

Ben Pratt

813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Laura Gagnon

813-775-4214

Paul Massoud

813-244-0669

investor@mosaicco.com

The Mosaic Company

101 E. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 2500

Tampa, FL 33602

www.mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606045/Mosaic-Announces-August-2020-Sales-Revenues-and-Volumes