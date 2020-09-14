Anzeige
WKN: A1JFWK ISIN: US61945C1036 
14.09.2020
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces August 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its August 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1)

August 2020

August 2019

Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)

741

755

Sales Revenues in millions

$154

$198

Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)

August 2020

August 2019

Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)

1,266

1,241

Sales Revenues in millions

$393

$499

Phosphates(1)

August 2020

August 2019

Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)

743

698

Sales Revenues in millions

$261

$262

(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.
(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company Contacts

Media: Investors:
Ben Pratt
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Laura Gagnon
813-775-4214

Paul Massoud
813-244-0669
investor@mosaicco.com

The Mosaic Company

101 E. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 2500
Tampa, FL 33602
www.mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/606045/Mosaic-Announces-August-2020-Sales-Revenues-and-Volumes

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
