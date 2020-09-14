The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces August 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its August 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.
Potash(1)
August 2020
August 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
741
755
Sales Revenues in millions
$154
$198
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
August 2020
August 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
1,266
1,241
Sales Revenues in millions
$393
$499
Phosphates(1)
August 2020
August 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
743
698
Sales Revenues in millions
$261
$262
(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.
(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
