The new Automotive Engine Valves Market Researchfrom Technavio indicates Negative and Inferior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005713/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Engine Valves Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the advancement in camless technology," says a senior analyst for Consumer Discretionary at Technavio. The cramshaft is involved in opening and closing movement and is one of the major components of the valve train system. The camshaft has mechanical supporting assemblies for the proper connection of valves and crank. The camless engine is preferred by customers as it contains actuators which are electronically controlled as per valve timing and gives smooth functioning. Camless technology is gaining traction due to several factors such as the high power, cost-efficiency, and the simple design and manufacturing process. As the markets recover Technavio expects the automotive engine valves market size to grow by 86.65 million units during the period 2020-2024.

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the automotive engine valves market. Download free report sample

Automotive Engine Valves Segment Highlights for 2020

The automotive engine valves market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -2.48%.

Passenger vehicle segment dominated the market in 2019.

Consumers are opting for SUVs over other passenger vehicles owing to factors such as their multi-purpose applications, higher comfort, higher ground clearance, and greater in-vehicle space.

The increasing demand for SUVs is expected to provide immense growth opportunities to engine valves vendors in this segment.

Regional Analysis

49% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The presence of a large automotive production base will significantly drive the automotive engine valves market growth in this region over the forecast period.

China, India, and Japan are the key markets for automotive engine valves in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

The automotive engine valves market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

The automotive engine valves market is segmented by type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), material (steel, titanium, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Coverage

Regions Covered

Worldwide

Topics Covered

COVID-19, Automotive Engine Valves, Automotive Engine Valves, Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005713/en/

Contacts:

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/